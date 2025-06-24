Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. If the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is allowed to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities, the concern is that this information could be leaked, as there are no confidentiality safeguards in place now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his address at the 11th international Primakov Readings forum.

"IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi could have provided a more precise report," Lavrov said. "He is now insisting that Iran grant the agency immediate access to its nuclear facilities to verify the whereabouts of enriched materials and assess the situation on the ground. But where are the assurances that this information won’t be leaked? I see no such safeguards."

Lavrov also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions. "This ties into what I mentioned earlier: the West is exerting serious influence over the secretariats of international organizations. In some cases, it’s as though they have been effectively privatized," he remarked. "Western personnel in these bodies - from the UN onward - often disregard the principles of neutrality and the ban on taking instructions from any national government," Lavrov concluded.

The Primakov Readings conference is an annual international scientific and expert forum. It discusses scenarios for the development of international relations and challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between subjects of world politics. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.