Talking heads seek to stir trouble between Moscow, Tehran amid Iran conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Some talking heads would like to use the conflict in the Middle East to drive a wedge between Russia and Iran, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There’s certainly no shortage of such speculation. A lot of actors would like to use the situation to pour fuel on the fire and damage the partnership between Moscow and Tehran – we understand that," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a request to comment on allegations from pundits that Russia allegedly was not doing everything it could to support Iran in the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the night of June 22 amid the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East. At the meeting in the Kremlin, President Putin said that Russia firmly opposes the unlawful attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.