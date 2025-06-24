Top Iranian diplomat mum on retaliation to US attacks at meeting with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not bring up the topic of his country’s response to the US attacks at yesterday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This issue was never brought up," he said in response to a TASS question.

At the same time, the spokesman recalled that "this was all previously announced": "Even prior to yesterday's meeting with Araghchi, we heard many statements, including at the official level, that a response would undoubtedly follow."

Araghchi arrived in Russia on a working visit amid the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East. At the meeting in the Kremlin, Putin said that Russia firmly opposes the unlawful attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.