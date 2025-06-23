Kremlin calls information about Serbia’s transfer of weapons to Ukraine worrying

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The information about Serbia’s transfer of weapons to Ukraine is alarming, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said told reporters.

"This is quite disturbing information. Serbia is indeed a country very close to us, and the Serbian people are a people close to us. This topic was raised during our contacts with Serbian friends, and clarifications and guarantees were given by our Serbian colleagues," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said Serbia used workarounds for the supply of military products to Ukraine.