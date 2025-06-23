Russia touches base with Serbia about indirect arms supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The topic of Serbia supplying arms to Ukraine was raised during bilateral contacts and Russia hopes that Belgrade will stem this accidental practice, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier that Serbia is supplying its military products to Ukraine via intermediaries and that such supplies are being stepped up.

"This topic was raised in contacts with our Serbian friends and the appropriate assurances were given," Peskov told the Yunashev Live Telegram channel. "We hope that if such a practice did occur by accident, measures will be taken to prevent it in the future."

"This topic requires special attention, bearing in mind its sensitivity for us and for Serbia," he added.