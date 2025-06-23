Aftermath of US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites has yet to be assessed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Potential radioactive risks following US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran have yet to be assessed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Certainly, it has yet to be determined what happened to those nuclear sites and if there are radioactive risks," Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question. "Even as we have heard statements from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS) that there are no signs of radioactive contamination," he added.

"All these are issues that cannot but cause justified concerns," Peskov explained.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The IAEA has reported only insubstantial damage, recording no major radioactive consequences from this unlawful action.