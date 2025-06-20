No country’s security should come at expense of another’s — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has always insisted that the security of any one country can not come at the expense of the security of another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to emphasize that Russia has always stood for ensuring the security of each country without prejudice to the security of any other country. This is our principle. <…> I can reassure you that this is Russia’s practical policy," he said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum when asked whether any country has the right to decide who can and cannot enrich uranium.

