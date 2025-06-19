Attacks on nuclear facilities could lead to new Chernobyl tragedy — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has recalled in the context of the escalating conflict in the Middle East that attacks on nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous and could lead to a Chernobyl-like disaster.

"Everyone, even the Israeli defense minister, with his loud declaration about Khamenei's fate, must understand that attacks on nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous and can lead to a repeat of the Chernobyl tragedy," Medvedev wrote on his X page in English.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that one of the goals of the military operation against Iran to end the existence of the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.