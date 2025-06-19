Indonesia’s accession to BRICS to benefit association — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Indonesia’s accession to BRICS will add value to the association, considering the weight and the potential of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"Russia facilitated in all the aspects that Indonesia becomes the full member of the BRICS. We are glad that Indonesia assumed such rights from January 1. Considering the weight and the influence of Indonesia in the modern global politics and economy, such step was undoubtedly proper and will have good, high added value for the BRICS and for all its mechanisms of cooperation," Putin said.

Moscow is interested in cooperating with Jakarta in many science-intensive sectors, the Russian leader said. "Space, digitalization, and implementation of smart cities and artificial intelligence technologies are among them," he added.