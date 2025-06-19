West to cut arms flow to Kiev amid Iran-Israel conflict — Russian official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The West will scale back the supplies of weapons, including air defense missiles, to Kiev due to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"In any case, this will affect the [Ukrainian] theater of war because it’s still difficult for the West to fight on two fronts. <...> We need to study this experience, keeping in mind that Russia is the main prize for the Anglo-Saxons. Today, they will test the use of technologies in Iran, but we are the next to get ready. And we need to be prepared to get them out of the habit of coming here to our land," Balitsky noted in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The governor believes that Western weapons supplies to Ukraine will dwindle amid the conflict in the Middle East. "We should take advantage of the situation, that’s a fact. It [a decline in Western weapons supplies to [Kiev] will not happen in the coming days. It will certainly take months, but it’s already clear that the number of air defense missiles will drop. This alone will be good enough. I think that it’s not the only factor that will decline for Zelensky the beggar," the official concluded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.