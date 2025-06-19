Human lives are Kherson Region’s major losses in conflict with Ukraine — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Civilian lives constitute the Kherson Region’s greatest losses in the conflict with Ukraine, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Of course, the loss of human lives constitutes the greatest damage. There are more than a thousand of civilians who have died or received injuries. Even greater damage, of course, has been caused to our people who have been forced to leave their territory where they have lived for centuries," the governor said.

Property damage runs into billions of rubles, he said.

"We have prepared a corresponding petition for the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation to probe into all these crimes. We will request appealing to international judicial institutions. However, practice shows and we have witnessed over all these past few years that all this activity, of course, has some sense but has a very narrow focus. But we will spend more time and take more efforts to rebuild our economy on our own," the governor stressed.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

