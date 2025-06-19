Political discussions held in US part of country's internal affair — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Various political discussions taking place in the United States are, in any case, the country's domestic affair, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, we see, let's say, that there are a lot of different discussions in the United States. In any case, this is an internal matter of the United States," he said when asked about Russia's view of the current situation in US domestic politics, including the apparent rifts among the ruling elite.

Peskov noted that he does not agree with expert opinions drawing parallels between the current situation in the United States and the turbulence experienced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s. "What is occurring now stems from entirely different causes. I doubt it is possible to make comparisons between the United States and the Soviet Union of the late 1980s," the Kremlin spokesman said.

