Bringing back POWs important result of talks with Kiev — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the fact that many injured young soldiers had the opportunity to come back home was a very important result of talks with Ukraine.

"Two rounds took place, major work was done, and, more importantly, there is a very significant humanitarian result of the agreements that were reached in Istanbul," the Kremlin official said.

"A large number, hundreds of our young and heavily injured, wounded young people returned from Ukraine. Is this a result? This is a very important result. Our young men received the opportunity to get back. We also handed over young Ukrainians," Peskov said in an interview with RBC.