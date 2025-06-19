Putin appreciates Trump's willingness to help resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin values the willingness of US leader Donald Trump to assist in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with RBC.

"President Putin sincerely appreciates Trump’s readiness to help find a solution to this ongoing crisis, as well as the efforts that he and his team are making. Such support is very significant," Peskov emphasized.

Regarding Trump’s prior remarks, in which he claimed he could end the Ukraine conflict within a day, Peskov clarified that these statements were largely figurative, noting that Trump himself acknowledged as much.

The Kremlin spokesman remarked that as the American leader delves into the details, he begins to grasp the complexity of the issue. "He recognizes that this is not merely a battlefield confrontation," Peskov explained. "He is addressing the underlying causes of the conflict. These root causes are profound and extend beyond Ukraine itself, rooted in a broader array of problems stemming from NATO's expansion, prior US administrations’ policies, and an overall atmosphere marked by disregard and an unwillingness to acknowledge Russia’s legitimate interests," he added.