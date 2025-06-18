Russia hopes its interests protected with regard to bases in Syria

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that its national interests with regard to bases in Syria and the resolution of humanitarian issues will be protected and Moscow is interacting with the country’s authorities on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

In April, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that some Syrians had sought refuge at Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base to escape violence in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus and still remain there. The senior Russian diplomat was asked about the current state of affairs.

"I have little to say on this matter. We are interacting with Syria’s current de facto authorities. Dialogue is underway on all the issues that you’ve outlined, there have been no radical changes in the status quo as of today. We hope that from the point of view of common sense and mutual responsibility, the issues will be resolved so that our national interests with regard both to the bases and the resolution of the humanitarian issues indicated will be protected," Ryabkov noted.

On March 6, clashes broke out between the security forces loyal to the new Syrian authorities and the armed groups supporting former Syrian President Bashar Assad in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs. The fiercest fighting took place in the city of Jableh, home to the Alawite religious minority, to which the Assad family belongs. Over 1,500 people were killed in the clashes.

On March 9, the office of Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of an independent committee to investigate what happened. The committee’s mandate is to investigate "crimes against civilians," and "attacks on state institutions, the army and security officers," as well as to identify those responsible.