Israeli attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Iran push world to nuclear disaster

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Israel’s attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal and are pushing the world toward a nuclear disaster, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ongoing intensive attacks by the Israeli side against civilian nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal from the point of view of international law. They pose unacceptable threats to international security and push the world to a nuclear disaster, with its consequences being feld everywhere, including in Israel," the ministry stressed.

"Russia is calling on Israel’s leadership to come to its senses and immediately stop air raids on Iran’s nuclear installations that have guarantees from and are inspected by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS)," the ministry said, adding that Moscow expects the agency to issue an objective report assessing Israel’s strikes on Iran.

"Russia expects the agency’s leadership to release a written informative report to the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council with an objective assessment of the damage done by the Israeli military to the security of Iran’s nuclear energy facilities and the use of the IAEA guarantees, including of cases of intimidation of inspectors whose lives were exposed to mortal danger," it said.

According to the ministry, Israel’s actions against Iran are supported only by those states that are actually its accomplices. "The strong and intransigent reaction from the countries of the global majority to Israeli strikes against Iran, including its nuclear energy infrastructure, along with the results of the June 13 United Nations Security Council’s emergency meeting and the June 16 special session of the IAEA Board of Governors indicate that the Israeli leadership’s confrontational course and destructive actions are shared and supported only by those states that are actually its accomplices and are guided by selfish interests," it emphasized. "It was these ‘sympathizers’ who imposed a dubious ‘comprehensive assessment’ of the Iranian nuclear program on the agency and used the drawbacks of this assessment to push through a biased anti-Iranian resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors that gave a free hand to West Jerusalem and has led to the tragedy. Obviously, the Western camp’s attempts to manipulate the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and use it to settle their political accounts with the countries they don’t like cost too much to the international community and are absolutely inadmissible."

At the same time, according to the ministry, the Russian side "takes note of the clear statements by the Iranian side about its unwavering commitment to the NPT treaty and its readiness to resume contacts with the United States to elaborate potential solutions to remove ungrounded suspicions and allegations around Tehran’s nuclear program on condition of the cessation of Israeli attacks."

"Moscow supports this stance and insists that the settlement can be reliably reached only through diplomacy and talks. The goals of nuclear non-proliferation based on the fundamental Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty shall not be achieved through aggression and at the cost of innocent victims," the ministry added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.