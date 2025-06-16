Russia strictly complies with agreements reached in Istanbul talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was fully honoring the agreements reached in the second round of the Istanbul talks with Kiev, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"It was noted that Russia was strictly complying with the agreements reached in the second round [of talks], including those on the handover of soldiers’ bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," the statement reads.

The Russian leader also expressed gratitude to Turkey for organizing the negotiations.

Istanbul held the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2. The parties exchanged documents clarifying their views on various aspects of conflict resolution. They also agreed to carry out an "all-for-all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years - at least 1,000 people on each side.

In addition, the parties agreed that Russia would hand over the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow’s delegation to the talks, confirmed Monday that Russia honored its commitment by transferring the bodies of 6,060 Ukrainian service members to Kiev.

The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and exchanging memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.