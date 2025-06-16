Putin, Erdogan discuss joint energy projects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation in their telephone conversation, including in the energy sphere," the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Opinions were exchanged on current issues of the bilateral agenda, including the energy sphere," the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader noted that Moscow strictly observes agreements with Kiev reached after the second round of talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin’s press service added.