MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, has warned that the dispersal of supporters of traditional values alongside LGBT propaganda - (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) will have adverse consequences for Moldova’s current authorities. Speaking to TASS, he remarked,

"Ms. Maia Sandu has long pursued the course of European liberalism. Her desire to integrate fully into Europe and adopt its values is clear. While Moldova’s internal affairs are its own, I believe that the population - especially in Transnistria and Gagauzia - will oppose these moves. I foresee a bleak outcome for the current government. Eventually, Ms. Sandu will realize that she has chosen a misguided path for her country's development."

Meanwhile, in Chisinau, police are reported to have detained Orthodox believers protesting in defense of traditional values and family - opposing the LGBT march. According to a TASS correspondent, several hundred believers, including clergy carrying icons and church banners, attempted to block the march. However, authorities pushed them back, and some protesters were handcuffed and detained.