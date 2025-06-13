IAEA Board to hold extraordinary session on June 16 at Russia's request — envoy

BERLIN, June 13. /TASS/. An extraordinary session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in connection with the Israeli strikes on Iran will be held on June 16 at Russia's request, Russia's Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"At the request of the Russian Federation, an extraordinary session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held on Monday [June 16] morning to discuss Israel's attacks on Iran," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported citing sources that the council intends to hold a special session on June 16 at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to consider the "technical aspects and consequences" of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In turn, Reuters reported citing diplomats that the request for a special session came from Iran, which is not a member of the council, but the Iranian side's call was supported by several council members.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation ‘Rising Lion,’ aimed against Iran's nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces reported that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv. The Jewish state's authorities admitted that a number of targets was hit, but assured that most of the missiles were intercepted.