Russia to stay in touch with Iran, Israel for conflict resolution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia will continue to closely communicate with Iran and with Israel to avoid dire consequences of their conflict for the entire Middle East, the Kremlin’s press service said after conversations of Russian President Vladimir Putin with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Russian side will continue close communications with leaders of Iran and Israel, aimed at settlement of the current situation fraught with the direst consequences for the entire region," the Kremlin said.