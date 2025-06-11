State program should focus on cutting-edge weapons — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The state weapons program must focus on the state-of-the-art specimens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the armament in the Kremlin.

"Sufficient volumes and the nomenclature of weapons and machinery to support current needs and looking-forward requirements must be included in the state program," the president said. "To do this, it should be linked as regards the timeframe and activities with the Russian defense industry development program," he noted.

"It is also obvious that the new state program must put an accent on creating the most advanced armament systems," Putin stressed.