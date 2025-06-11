West seeks to escalate conflict in Ukraine at any cost — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Western countries are determined to escalate the Ukrainian conflict at any cost and continue to exploit the Kiev regime for their strategic purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"At the meeting [in the Ramstein format], ideas were voiced to link investment activity, investments in Ramstein's turnover with the EC’s 150 billion rearmament program. That's a direct proof of what the NATO and EU infrastructure is focused on, what their thoughts revolve around," the diplomat said.

"They are not interested in the lives of their own people, the development of the economy, solving problems that are on the agenda of both the European continent and the whole world. They are interested in the escalation of the conflict and the continued use of the Kiev regime and Ukraine for their own interests. But what are these goals? It's a good question to ask them.

"All this testifies to the aggressive attitude of the Western European allies of the Kiev regime, their maniacal desire to escalate the conflict at any price."