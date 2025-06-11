SBU chief 'fully confessed,' announcing plotting new terror attacks in Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Remarks by Head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Vasily Malyuk about orchestrating new terrorist attacks on Russian soil amounted to a "full confession" by a representative of an international terrorist cell, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists.

"This is a full confession. A complete admission that they are a terrorist group, a gang with the nationalist ideology. But, in terms of implementation, this is certainly terrorism," she said, replying to a question by TASS. "And, given that financing comes from abroad, this is international terrorism," the diplomat added.

Zakharova noted that "legal specialists will provide their own assessment" of such statements. "But with regard to the way they act, what they used as a template - these are, undoubtedly, international terrorist cells," the spokeswoman underlined.