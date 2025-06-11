Russian, Indonesian top diplomats to meet next week for talks in Moscow — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold an official meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono early next week in the Russian capital of Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Minister of Indonesia [Sugiono] is arriving in Moscow on June 17," Zakharova stated at a news briefing.

"During the meeting [between Lavrov and Sugiono] both sides are expected to share their views on a wide range of issues regarding the present-day global agenda," she said.

"They will also focus on the strengthening of [bilateral] political contacts, including at the supreme level, as well as on collaboration in the security, trade and economy, humanitarian spheres," Zakharova noted.

The Russian diplomat stated that both parties are also expected to discuss a broader agenda of the two countries, including the improvement of the legal framework of relations between Russia and Indonesia.

"The meeting is also set to focus on key global and regional issues," Zakharova added.