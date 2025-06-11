NATO steps up activity in Black Sea region under false pretexts — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. NATO, using false pretexts about the purported Russian threat, is increasing its military activity in the Black Sea region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have repeatedly noted that NATO is using hyped up false pretexts about the purported Russian threat in order to continue its expansion and aggressive activity. NATO’s presence on the eastern flank is growing. In this regard, the Black Sea region is not an exception," the diplomat said.

She emphasized that the North Atlantic alliance’s aviation component is being actively used for patrolling airspace above Black Sea waters. "All these actions, moves and the obvious expansion are undoubtedly being tracked by our relevant agencies. I would like to stress once again that the concentration of NATO’s military might in the region is absolutely unfounded and only leads to the further exacerbation of the military and political environment," the spokeswoman asserted.