Russia serious about continuing talks on Ukraine crisis — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow is serious about continuing talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis in order to reach agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Our approach towards resolving the Ukraine crisis remains unchanged. Russia is serious about continuing the negotiation process in order to reach some agreements," she pointed out. "All the parameters of the negotiation process have been outlined by the Russian leadership," Zakharova added.

When asked how much more proof of Ukrainian forces using civilian infrastructure as a shield needed to be provided, she pointed out that the more reports there were about it, the stronger the public outcry would be.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had re-equipped residential buildings in frontline areas, turning them into workshops for the production of attack drones. "This report - along with others - reflects changes in the perception of the Ukraine crisis. Not so long ago, the West was stubbornly turning a blind eye to the Ukrainian army’s barbaric methods of warfare, despite all the facts that we were providing. I would like to point out that the use of civilians as human shields is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.

"I think it’s better to do practical work than count [media reports]. Then, hopefully, it will become a globally recognized fact. Not just news stories but a fact that is required in order to wake up Western society," Zakharova added.