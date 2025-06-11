West forces Iran to implement JCPOA without lifting sanctions — Russian envoy

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. Western countries are attempting to pressure Iran into implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) without the promised removal of sanctions, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna.

"The IAEA Board of Governors is discussing verification and monitoring issues in Iran. Western countries say that Iran must return to full implementation of the JCPOA. At the same time, they do not demonstrate any intention to comply with the JCPOA in part of sanctions relief," he wrote on Telegram.

Ulyanov added that the Eurotroika (Great Britain, France, Germany) and the United States submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors a draft resolution on the Iranian nuclear program, which he described as "extremely negative and unfair. If this resolution is adopted, it will further worsen the current state of affairs."

Iran and the United States held the fifth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Rome on May 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who acts as an intermediary between the parties, said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. Following the consultations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two more meetings.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry previously noted that the country's government, in the event of a complete lifting of sanctions, is ready to discuss with the United States limiting the volume and level of uranium enrichment, but will never eliminate its nuclear program, since the right to a peaceful atom is guaranteed to all states that have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to which Tehran was one of the first to join.