No signals from Yerevan about withdrawal of Russian military base — MFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any signals from Yerevan regarding a possible withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"As for the Russian military base stationed in Armenia, we have not received any signals from Yerevan about its potential withdrawal. Armenian officials confirm, publicly and otherwise, that such issues are not on the agenda," the diplomat noted.

"In Yerevan, they understand that the Russian military presence is a key element of the security architecture in the region, both for Armenia and the entire South Caucasus. The deployment and operation of the base are regulated by relevant bilateral documents between Armenia and Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.