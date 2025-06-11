Moscow hands bodies of 1,212 soldiers over to Ukraine, get bodies of 27 Russian troops

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow has handed the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev and received the bodies of 27 Russian soldiers, said Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the country’s delegation to talks with Ukraine.

"The handover of soldiers’ bodies has begun in accordance with the Istanbul agreements. We have handed over the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers and received the bodies of 27 Russian service members. Now, they can be laid to rest in a Christian burial," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement during talks in Istanbul on June 2, which particularly provides for an exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and soldiers under the age of 25, as well as for the transfer of the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev. On June 7, Ukraine suddenly moved to postpone accepting the bodies and exchanging prisoners, Medinsky said.

The first group of Russian service members under the age of 25 returned to Russia on Monday, June 9. An aircraft carrying the second group of troops arrived in Russia on June 10. All of them will now undergo treatment and rehabilitation. Each time, Russia handed the same number of prisoners of war over to Ukraine.