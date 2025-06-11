Russia expects to start talks on direct air service resumption with the US

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. Russia expects to begin talks with the United States on the restart of the direct air service between the two countries in the near time, Ambassador of Russia to the United States Alexander Darchiev told TASS in an interview.

"Another priority topic is the resumption of the direct air service between Russia and the United States, severed by Washington in 2022 with closing of its airspace and the subsequent tit-for-tat step from our side," the ambassador said, speaking about efforts underway for normalization of bilateral relations.

"This is a multi-aspect case requiring negotiations with engagement with aviation authorities, which we expect to start in the near time," Darchiev added.