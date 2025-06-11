Ukraine shelled Belgorod Region over 5,000 times in 2024 — governor

BELGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired on the Belgorod Region more than 5,000 times in 2024, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told the deputies of the regional Duma.

"In 2024, the Belgorod Region was targeted more than 5,000 times. This is almost the same as in 2022 and 2023 combined," he said.

According to the governor, drones struck settlements in the region 10,000 times in 2024.

"This year has brought us a large number of dead and injured civilians. And the worst thing is that our children lost their lives. And it is our duty to take care of every family where someone died, to help those injured. We need to help them cope with this difficult situation," the governor said.

According to the head of the region, constant shelling by Ukraine forced the government to evacuate the largest number of border settlements since the beginning of the special operation - 27.

"Thousands of houses have been destroyed. The city of Belgorod suffered the biggest losses - more than 15,000 houses and apartments were affected," the governor noted.