NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s unwillingness to compromise in talks with Russia will only lead to more territorial losses for Kiev, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation to negotiations with Ukraine.

"We want peace," he pointed. "But if Ukraine keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond," Medinsky added.

He also "warned that a lack of compromise from Kiev would only lead to more territorial losses," the newspaper notes.

"With Russia, it’s impossible to fight a long war," Medinsky noted, referring to a 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th century.