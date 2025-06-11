INTERVIEW: US conducts ‘pragmatic bargaining’ with Russia — ambassador Darchiev

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, described ongoing negotiations with Washington as "pragmatic bargaining" aimed at addressing "annoyances" in bilateral relations. This was his first interview since assuming his post in Washington on March 26, conducted with TASS.

Commenting on the nature of the dialogue, Darchiev emphasized a positive shift: "Unlike in the past, our counterparts at the White House and the State Department are no longer ‘running away’ from us or replacing meaningful discussions with monologues and accusations. Instead, they are engaging in pragmatic bargaining rather than empty talk."

"This does not guarantee quick results, given the differing positions, to put it mildly, on many pressing issues and the difficulty of finding common ground, but it sets the guidelines for negotiations in line with the positive momentum generated by the presidents of Russia and the U.S., who have already spoken on the phone four times since the change of administration in the White House," Darchiev emphasized.

In addition, he confirmed that Russian diplomats are also actively working to protect the rights of compatriots in the U.S., including those who are under arrest and serving prison sentences. "We are working hard to protect the rights of our compatriots in the U.S., helping those who have been detained or arrested, are facing deportation, or are serving prison sentences," Darchiev assured, without going into details.