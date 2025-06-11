INTERVIEW: Russia seeks model of non-confrontational co-existence with US — ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. Russia aims to find a model of non-confrontational co-existence with the United States, Russia’s new Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with TASS, the first one since the start of his tenure on March 26.

"Based on the February 19 instructions to normalize the work of diplomatic missions by removing irritants in this sphere, agreed by the presidents of Russia and the United States in a phone conversation on February 19, my task as the Russian ambassador is to use the window of opportunity to the maximum possible extent to overcome the toxic heritage left by Joe Biden’s team," he said.

The ambassador went on to say that his objectives include "sanitizing bilateral cooperation by removing multiple barriers and restrictions imposed as part of sanctions and counter-sanctions, concentrating on the future model of non-confrontational co-existence between our countries, which are the great powers responsible for strategic stability and international security."

In his words, the improvements will take time, "given the force of inertia and resistance at various levels of the US government."

"But even under these circumstances, when Trump and his team are facing strong pressure from Russophobic groups in the Congress and in both parties <…>, and given the objective differences between our countries in the current geopolitical context, the Russian side continues its persistent work to normalize concrete aspects of the bilateral dossier," the Russian envoy said.