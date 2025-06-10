MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The situation in the Sumy Region is threatening for the Ukrainian army because of the lack of defensive fortifications and Russia’s technological superiority, Ukrainian journalist and former advisor to the Defense Ministry Yury Butusov said.

"This advance is explained by technological reasons, the enemy has a large number of drones, [they] are improving their organization and management, and our logistics, which is absolutely unprotected in this area, also plays a role. All this is still not being resolved and, unfortunately, this situation is threatening," he said on the air of the Ukrainian branch of Radio Liberty (recognized as a foreign media agent and included in the register of undesirable organizations in Russia).

Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that over the past week Russian units had created several bridgeheads for further advance and forming a buffer zone in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions. The expert also said that during fighting near Yunakovka, Sumy Region, Russian units took control of a section of the highway, depriving the Ukrainian army of the opportunity to regain positions.