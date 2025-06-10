Putin says safeguarding traditional values is extremely important

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The safeguarding of traditional spiritual and moral values is extremely important and relevant, closely connected with reinforcing Russia’s national interests and sovereignty, as well as social security, harmony and stability, President Vladimir Putin said.

"The agenda of today's meeting of the Security Council includes the issues of enhancing state policy in the area of protecting traditional spiritual and moral values. The topic is highly significant and relevant and is directly connected with ensuring Russia's sovereignty and national interests, reinforcing security, harmony and stability in society," he said.