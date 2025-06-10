Russia to support Belarus in strengthening its position in BRICS, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia is committed to supporting Belarus in bolstering its position within BRICS and other international organizations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during a news conference following discussions with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

"We stand prepared to assist our Belarusian partners in deepening their engagement within BRICS, where Belarus has been granted partner status," Lavrov stated. "Our mutual efforts will continue to focus on expanding political and economic ties with countries of the global South and East, while maintaining coordinated approaches towards these nations and alliances led by unfriendly actors."

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Moscow and Minsk will persist in strengthening cooperation within Eurasian integration frameworks such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, and SCO. He also noted that during their talks, the two sides exchanged perspectives on current issues on the agendas of the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations, reaffirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration.