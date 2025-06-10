Agreement on visa waiver between Russia, Myanmar to be signed in September — ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. An intergovernmental agreement on a visa-free regime between Russia and Myanmar is expected to be signed in September 2025, the press service of the Economic Development Ministry told reporters.

"An important step for the further development of tourism relations will be the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on a visa-free regime. The Russian side is ready to formalize it - the corresponding instructions were given by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It is expected that the document will be signed in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum," the ministry said.

Before the agreement comes into force, citizens of Myanmar can apply for electronic visas to Russia. Demand for them has grown: in the first four months of 2025, the number of visas received doubled compared to the same period in 2024, the ministry said.

It was also reported there that the Economic Development Minister Russia Maxim Reshetnikov held a meeting with the Minister of Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar Kyaw Soe Win as part of the international tourism forum "Let’s Travel!".

As Reshetnikov noted, the interest of Russians in Southeast Asia is growing: in 2024, about 2.5 million Russian tourists visited the ASEAN region. In the first quarter of 2025, the number of trips to Myanmar increased by 60% compared to the same period last year. In addition to easing the visa regime, the resumption of air traffic between Yangon and Novosibirsk will stimulate the development of tourism. From October, the national carrier of Myanmar will operate flights twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays. The parties paid special attention to investment cooperation, in particular, the development of the special economic zone Dawei.

"Russia is interested in implementing projects in the Dawei special economic zone, which has not only industrial but also significant tourism potential. The Dawei Resort and Maungmagan Beach Resort areas are already popular among local residents. In order to work out possible cooperation, it is important for us to receive detailed information about the hotel stock, infrastructure and conditions for foreign investors," Reshetnikov said.

About the forum

The Fifth International Tourism Forum "Let’s Travel!" is underway in Moscow from June 10 to 15. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the official support of the Russian government, the Economic Development Ministry. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.