FSB reveals use of militants fighting for Kiev in efforts to destabilize situation in CIS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. International terrorist organizations use people from Central Asia who fought for Kiev to destabilize the situation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"To destabilize the situation in CIS countries, the leaders of international terrorist organizations use men from Central Asia who are taking part in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime," Alexey Komkov, head of the FSB operational information and international relations service, quoted the FSB chief as saying in a welcoming address to participants in the 18th meeting of department chiefs responsible for counterterrorism efforts at CIS security agencies, which is taking place in Moscow in the year of the 25th anniversary of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC).

Under the pretext of expanding contacts with the West, "work is actually being conducted to undermine the sovereignty of independent states," Bortnikov emphasized. "To run beneficial propaganda campaigns, and fuel interreligious conflicts, Westerners have been actively using psychological operations units of the Ukrainian armed forces," he continued. Therefore, conditions and an environment for dividing fraternal peoples and imposing extremist and terrorist ideas are being created, he argued.

According to Bortnikov, amid growing global tensions, issues of further consolidating and boosting cooperation between anti-terror organizations across the CIS in the counterterrorism track are highly relevant. It is vital to further improve the anti-terrorism system through joint measures and intensify cooperation between anti-terrorist organizations from the CIS in countering international terrorism and extremism, while acting preemptively at that, he believes.