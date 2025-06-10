MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. It is significantly easier to locate people who have yet to be included in the Mirotvorets database, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the Ukrainian extremist website’s decision to blacklist superstar forward and captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin.

"It’s much simpler now to find people missing from the Mirotvorets list," Peskov said. He declined to comment on how the Kremlin responded to the blacklisting of Ovechkin. "That’s not something we handle," he told reporters.

Earlier, news came that Ovechkin has been added to the Mirotvorets blacklist. According to the database, the Russian hockey player has been taking part in international tournaments allegedly to improve Russia’s image, and he has also justified "the aggression against Ukraine among foreign audiences." In addition, he is attributed with allegedly targeting Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliberately violating its state border.

Ovechkin, 39, has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club’s history. On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record (894 goals). By now, he has scored 897 career goals.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally gathers and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.