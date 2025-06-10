Russia to seek US response on flight resumption proposal — MFA

SOCHI, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to press for a clear response from Washington on the proposal to resume flights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"It is safe to say that dealing with visas is easier than with resuming direct flights. This does not discourage us; on the contrary, challenges only strengthen our resolve. We will seek a clearer reaction from Americans to our proposals," he said.

Moscow expects a response in this area, as well as "to proposals outlined in the roadmap submitted to Americans on another complex issue, the return [to Russia] of illegally confiscated diplomatic property facilities in the US," Ryabkov added.