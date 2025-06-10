Putin to deliver speech at SPIEF on June 20 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Putin will certainly attend the SPIEF. He will deliver a speech, as usual, and take part in a panel discussion," Peskov shared. He said the moderator for the debate has not been selected yet.

The Russian presidential spokesman refused to say if there will be any surprises at the 2025 edition of the forum, but he noted: "We and the organizers always try to present something new."

This year, the SPIEF, to be held under the theme, "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," will take place on June 18-21.