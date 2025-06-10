Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to discuss Ukrainian settlement, Eurasian partnership

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Belarusian counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the development of a Greater Eurasian Partnership.

As noted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting between the two ministers will take place as part of Ryzhenkov’s first official visit to Moscow, scheduled for June 9-10.

The parties will devote particular attention to the topic of building a Greater Eurasian Partnership, as well as the formation of a new architecture of indivisible and unified security on the continent, including in the context of preparations for the third Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security. In addition, the signing of a joint appeal to the foreign ministers of Eurasian states is planned, focused on promoting the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.

As previously stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the talks between the foreign ministers will cover a broad range of pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation and the international agenda. The parties will also discuss practical aspects of Russia-Belarus inter-ministerial cooperation, including preparations for a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries, which is scheduled to take place in the Q4 of this year in St. Petersburg.