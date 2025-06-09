Russia’s chief negotiator with Ukraine says he understands Trump’s views

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is guided by his country’s interests, and Moscow understands his ‘national conservatism,’ Russia’s lead negotiator with Ukraine, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, told RT in an interview.

When asked what kind of advice he would give to Trump in the context of the current negotiations, Medinsky replied: "Who am I to give him advice?"

"I simply follow Trump’s speeches, and I understand his national conservatism - ‘We need to do what benefits America and the Americans’," the Russian negotiator continued.

He asked rhetorically whether it benefits America and the Americans to waste money on supporting the Kiev government and to "lose trillions of dollars in potential contracts with Russia and countries of the third world."

In Medinsky’s opinion, Trump’s speeches are permeated with consideration for US interests, unlike those of "senators, who are seeking publicity, or coverage, or want to get noticed, or promote some sort of a controversial bill."

"The interests of parliament members and the head of the state - who is responsible for the whole country - differ. A state leader is not looking at his constituency; he has the interests of his whole country in mind. In this light, Trump’s policy is very understandable to us," he added.