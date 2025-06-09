MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who leads the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, acknowledged the immense difficulties faced by his team in traveling to Istanbul for the second round of negotiations, particularly in light of recent terrorist attacks.

"In our view, it was extremely challenging for us to proceed with the second round of negotiations when Ukraine intentionally blew up a passenger train on the day of our departure, resulting in the death of civilians and children," Medinsky stated in an interview with RT.

He elaborated on the nature of warfare, noting that "sometimes, when a missile strikes a military target, electronic warfare systems activate, causing the missile to be deflected and explode near a residential area. This is an inherent part of modern warfare, albeit tragic. Similarly, when a missile is intercepted, debris can fall on civilians’ homes, leading to casualties. Such incidents are terrible, but they are part of the realities of war."

However, Medinsky sharply distinguished these military-related incidents from acts of terrorism: "When a passenger train - easily visible from afar, a large double-decker - comes along, and someone intentionally blows up the railway and highway nearby, manually, knowing the presence of civilians - this is terrorism. The train in question was not carrying tanks or fuel; it was a peaceful passenger train. Civilians were deliberately killed in what should have been a safe, peaceful territory," he emphasized.

This perspective resonates with the sentiment shared by many Russians, Medinsky added. "Our people are demanding much harsher responses. After such acts, some call for using the Oreshnik missile system against Kiev or Lvov. Many believe negotiations should be abandoned altogether," he explained, reflecting the public mood. "This makes it very difficult for us, emotionally and strategically," he reiterated, speaking about the challenges faced by the Russian delegation.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2 in Istanbul. The background to these talks is the series of recent sabotage incidents. On May 31, at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (GMT+3), a passenger train - No. 86 traveling between Klimov and Moscow - derailed on the single-track railway line between Pilshino and Vygonichi in the Bryansk Region, following the explosion of a nearby road bridge. Bryansk’s regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, later confirmed that the derailment was caused by an act of sabotage.

Additionally, in the Zheleznogorsk district of Kursk Region, on June 1 around 3 a.m. (GMT+3), a railway bridge was destroyed, causing a passing train to fall onto a highway.

The Investigative Committee has classified both incidents as terrorist acts. According to official reports, seven people lost their lives in these attacks, and 120 victims sought medical help in the Bryansk Region. The Kursk incident resulted in injuries to the train driver and two assistants.