Biden administration showed duality in its Russian policies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian policies of former US President Joe Biden made a U-turn during his tenure, as if they were formulated by two different persons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the Forum of the Future 2050.

"Honestly, after the reassuring Putin-Biden summit in Geneva in June 2021, the US administration made <…> a 180-degree turn and cut all channels of communication," Lavrov said. "At first, he [Biden] was focused on making sure that Russia does not lose control over its military might. In contrast, Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva said recently that Biden, while still at the White House, told him at a meeting that Russia should be destroyed. As if it were two different persons!"

He described the June 2021 Russia-US meeting in Geneva as positive.

"At the beginning, when the sides were meeting in a narrow format, Biden said - without consulting any papers - that the United States and Russia are two great powers, and that each has its own history, and that we need to respect each other’s history and the history of any country in general," Lavrov said.

He went on to say that Biden noted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to consolidate and strengthen Russia, adding that the United States does not want anyone to undermine its unity, because it is better when Russia’s nuclear weapons are under reliable control.

"But then there was a U-turn," Lavrov said. "We have drafted an agreement with NATO and a treaty with the United States, clearly defining our interests - Russia’s interests that did not damage the security of our neighbors. But we were largely ignored, and our objectives - which we are now achieving as part of the special military operation - were said to be unacceptable," the top Russian diplomat said.