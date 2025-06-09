Russia still ready to organize decent high-level sports competitions, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready for the organization of interesting and decent international sports tournaments offering a sizeable winning purse, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The most important today is to keep supporting the National Olympic Committee [NOC] and keep cooperating with the majority seeking to cooperate and building their work on international platforms," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, who also serves as the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

"Invite our friends to our country, we will work with them, organize interesting, worthy, well-paid, prestigious competitions," Putin told Degtyarev.

"We will later showcase it to our viewers, sports fans and will give sports fans all over the world an opportunity to see how physical culture and sports are developing in our country," Putin added.