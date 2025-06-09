MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The European Union is justifying the Kiev regime’s efforts to eradicate all things Russian as preservation of European values, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future 2050.

"Laws eliminating the Russian language in all spheres, and the recent law essentially targeting the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church... are apparently perceived in enlightened Europe as Ukrainian Nazis fighting for European values," the top diplomat said.

"Most European leaders claim they must continue helping Ukraine so it can defeat Russia. Then after ‘defeat,’ it became so Ukraine wouldn’t lose to Russia. Now they call for a ceasefire to replenish ammunition supplies," Lavrov noted. "Yet they all insist Ukraine deserves support because it is defending European values."