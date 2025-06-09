Russian President Putin’s visit to Hungary not on today’s agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to Hungary is not on today’s agenda, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, it is not on the agenda," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question from a TASS correspondent whether Putin would pay a visit to Hungary.

Since 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has held two meetings with Russian President Putin. They discussed the situation "in the world and in Europe" on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in Beijing on October 17, 2023.

Highlighting the need for an immediate cessation of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister said back then that his country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia.

On July 5, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban visited Moscow. His talks with Putin focused on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine and resuming dialogue on a wide range of issues.